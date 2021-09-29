CUMBERLAND — The 39th Great Allegany Run will take place Oct. 2 and traffic patterns along the route from Mount Savage to Cumberland will be affected.
Runners for the 15K will begin near the Masonic Building in Mount Savage at 8 a.m. and proceed to downtown Cumberland along the westbound shoulder of state Route 36 and onto U.S. Route 40 through the Narrows.
They will enter Cumberland on Mechanic Street, turn onto Queen City Drive and then Harrison Street and will finish near the downtown mall on South Centre Street.
Traffic delays will occur on Route 36 in Mount Savage at the start of the race. The westbound lane of U.S. 40 through the Narrows will be closed for about one hour beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Parking will be prohibited on the portions of Mechanic and South Centre streets used for the race. South Centre Street will be closed to traffic between Harrison and Frederick streets from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m.
Police officers and other volunteers will direct traffic at many of the intersections along the race route. The 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. in downtown Cumberland. The route includes portions of South Centre and Frederick streets, the shopping center parking lot, South George Street and the end portion of the 15K course. The 5K finishes at the same point on the downtown mall.
About 150 participants are expected. The Great Allegany Run benefits Allegany County Habitat for Humanity. For more information, call Terri Lowery at 301-268-2256.
