OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has scheduled a Training for Intervention Procedures session Sept. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Oakland American Legion.
The training is designed to promote the responsible service, sale and consumption of alcohol.
“Learn more about maintaining a safe and responsible environment at your licensed events,” said Lori Peck, program coordinator at the health department.
“TIPS can keep you updated on the legal responsibilities for servers of alcohol, types of illegal sales and how to check IDs and document incidents.”
The TIPS class is open to members of groups such as police departments, coalitions, fire departments and other organizations that serve alcohol at their events.
To register for the class, call 301-980-6769 or email lori.peck@maryland.gov.
