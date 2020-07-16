CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Transit, a local public transportation program, is developing the Allegany County Transit Development Plan, a five-year update to the public bus service.
Major tasks for the planning study include an analysis of current services; an analysis of transit need based on demographics, land use and stakeholder input; the development of options to consider for inclusion in the plan; and the draft and final versions of the proposal.
The previous Allegany County Transit Development Plan was completed in 2012. The plan is a requirement of the Maryland Transit Administration.
As part of the transit needs analysis, a survey has been developed to gather the opinions of Allegany County residents. Stakeholder outreach will also include surveys of current transit riders.
The public survey is accessible by logging onto https://www.surveymonkey.com/ACT_Transit_Survey.
The survey is available now and will end July 31 at midnight. The survey results will help inform the study team regarding the service options that should be considered for inclusion in the five-year update.
For more information, call Allegany County Transit at 301-722-6360.
