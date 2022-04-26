DEAR DR. FOX: Please check out the local broadcast (link below) from Fox 23 News in Tulsa, and let the station know your views on this important issue. The TNR (trap-neuter-release) advocates are asking all TNR groups far and wide to write to Fox 23. We need representation for those of us concerned citizens who oppose TNR. — P.G., Tulsa OK
Broadcast link: fox23.com/news/fox23-investigates/proposal-create-cat-colonies-feral-cats-has-tulsans-divided/VN7THEMJXNEJHODCNPRMYFQJKI/
DEAR JANNA CLARK WITH FOX 23 NEWS: I thought you did a great job reporting on the cat issue and in detailing the absurd, inhumane, public-health-risking and wildlife-decimating recommendations of Best Friends Animal Society. This cultish and influential organization is ethically oblivious and ecologically, scientifically and medically ignorant. Its advocacy of TNVR (trap, neuter, vaccinate and release) and for unadopted cats to live in open “community colonies” is wrong minded.
My research into these “cat-saving” activities shows that they are unacceptable on every count. See the post on my website: drfoxonehealth.com/post/releasing-cats-to-live-outdoors-humane-environmental-and-one-health-concerns.
As a veterinarian, bioethicist, ethologist, advocate of One Health and author of books on cat behavior and care, I condemn all “nonprofit” organizations that promote TNVR. Many shelters, while claiming to be “no-kill,” have been found dumping large numbers of unadopted cats in the outdoors to fend for themselves — another wholly unacceptable practice by organizations and agencies purportedly in the business of animal welfare and protection.
Engaging in TNVR, which is ultimately misguided altruism, enables animal shelters to claim that they are “no-kill.”
It enables them to avoid the necessary responsibility and emotional burden of having to euthanize healthy but unadopted animals if safe enclosures and lifelong care cannot be provided. We must all accept the responsibility and burden of having to euthanize healthy animals for reasons such as financing, competing social priorities, public health and our love and respect for cats — who so often suffer either violent or very slow deaths when allowed to roam free.
TNVE — trap, neuter, vaccinate and enclose — is the humane alternative. The fact that many animal shelters fill up with kittens every spring calls for better cat-owner education, as well as municipal ordinances prohibiting cat owners from allowing their cats to roam off their property, as is mandated in most communities for dogs.
Vets offer material, moral support to Ukraine
The American Veterinary Medical Foundation will match a $100,000 donation from Merck Animal Health for veterinary medical facilities, animal shelters and animal rescue groups in Ukraine and neighboring countries, and AVMA President Jose Arce encouraged AVMA members and the public to contribute to relief efforts. Other international veterinary and animal welfare organizations are sending food and supplies, supporting Ukrainian veterinarians and veterinary students, raising funds to support shelters and assisting zoos. (Full story: AVMA News, March 14)
Most popular breeds in the U.S. for 2022
For the 31st year in a row, the Labrador retriever was the most popular dog breed in the U.S. last year, according to the American Kennel Club. It was followed by the French bulldog, golden retriever, German shepherd and poodle. (Full story: CNN, March 21)
I have long decried the continued breeding of French bulldogs with extremely flat faces and associated multiple health issues, and German shepherds with sloping backs, almost walking on their heels. Consumer beware!
DEAR DR. FOX: In a recent column about homeless pets and groups that help them, you didn’t mention Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a 501c3 charity. I give them $50 a month.
Please investigate and include them in your next column on the topic! — M.B.W., Delray Beach, Florida
DEAR M.B.W.: Thanks for the information. I checked out this nonprofit organization, and Charity Watch gave it a five-star rating. I hope readers will donate: petsofthehomeless.org.
