Trapping course offered by DNR

GRANTSVILLE — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a trapper education course Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Germany State Park.

Participants under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by Oct. 28.

A workbook must be completed prior to class.

To obtain a Maryland trapper certification card, participants must:

• Bring the completed Maryland Trapper Education Workbook to class for instructor review.

• Participate in trap handling/field exercises.

• Pass a written test of 50 questions with a score of at least 70%.

For more information, call 301-777-2136.

