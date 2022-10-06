Trapping course offered by DNR
GRANTSVILLE — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a trapper education course Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Germany State Park.
Participants under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required by Oct. 28.
A workbook must be completed prior to class.
To obtain a Maryland trapper certification card, participants must:
• Bring the completed Maryland Trapper Education Workbook to class for instructor review.
• Participate in trap handling/field exercises.
• Pass a written test of 50 questions with a score of at least 70%.
For more information, call 301-777-2136.
