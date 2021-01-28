Editor’s note: The following Q&A was submitted by Cumberland Environmental Specialist Raquel Ketterman and Allison Layton.
Winter has settled in and so far it’s been pretty mild. When inclement weather does arrive, city of Cumberland garbage and recycling services could be affected. To find out if your collection route is impacted on an icy or snowy day, there’s a multitude of options you can utilize:
• Check out the “News & Announcements” section on our homepage (http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/) for interruption updates.
• To be informed automatically, residents can also sign up for the “Notify Me” service to receive an email or text regarding collection interruptions. Click Notify Me on the main website page, select Cumberland News and Curbside Recycling Schedule and register your information.
• Updates are posted to the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofcumberlandmd.
• You may also call Burgmeier’s Hauling at 301-777-0416, ext. 2402, or the city of Cumberland at 301-759-6604 for more information.
If your trash/recycling collection is affected by an inclement weather interruption, please bring your trash/recycling back to your property. Place all accumulated trash out on your next trash day and resume recycling based on the regular recycling schedule.
Aside from the weather-related questions, we’ve received variations of these questions from multiple people recently and wanted to address them here for everyone’s information.
Q: Why do my recycling and garbage collection times vary each week?
A: There are many aspects that affect your collection time and can be dependent on things such as the volume of trash/recycling generated on any given day. A prime example would be a collection day following a service interruption where people are putting out more trash and recycling than usual, resulting in the trucks filling up quicker.
As these trucks fill faster, they need to be emptied more often, and while the process is streamlined, it requires one truck to come in and take over while the collection truck travels to the landfill. The more of these switches, the more time involved in that collection day.
Also, depending upon how full the trucks are at the end of each collection day they may need to empty at the landfill as soon as it opens the next morning, causing a minor delay in collection times.
Trash/recycling collection can begin as early as 5 a.m. so be sure to place your bins, cans and trash bags out before then.
Q: How can I best prepare my mixed paper recycling for collection?
A: Simply empty, flatten and fold all boxes. Make sure they are folded to no longer than 24 inches (2 feet). Then use string, twine, tape, etc. to bundle your boxes and other papers.
The reason for the size restriction is in regards to the recycling collection port on the trucks. Also, boxes of all sizes must be broken down to make room for everyone’s recycling within the recycling section of the truck.
The reason mixed papers are to be bundled is so they are secured for gusts of wind.
Q: Can I put my mixed paper recycling out in inclement weather?
A: Absolutely. Please set out your mixed paper bundles on your second collection day each week, rain or shine. Damp mixed paper bundles will still be recycled.
Any questions or concerns you have in regards to recycling or trash collection on your routes may be directed to Raquel Ketterman at 301-759-6604.
