CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Trauma Education Series will be held at Allegany College of Maryland and online on Oct. 7, 14, 28 and 29.
The series is designed to help parents, caregivers, first responders, the faith-based community, educators and human service practitioners understand trauma’s impact, develop trauma-informed approaches across systems and build resiliency.
The series is sponsored by the Local Management Board of Allegany County and offered in partnership with the National Council for Behavioral Health and ACM.
Karen Johnson, a consultant for the National Council for Behavioral Health’s Trauma-Informed Services, and Elizabeth Guroff, the National Council for Behavioral Health’s director of trauma informed services, will lead the sessions.
Sessions will take place in Room 12-14 in the Continuing Education Building. There is no fee to attend but participants may receive continuing education units for a fee.
For more information, contact Renee Kniseley at 301-784-7060 or renee.kniseley@maryland.gov or Christa Snyder at 301-784-5530 or casnyder@allegany.edu.
