RIDGELEY, W.Va. — The family of William Knieriem recently provided a live Norway spruce to be planted in the town of Ridgeley in memory of their late father and grandfather.
Born in 1910 and raised in north Cumberland, Knieriem, the grandson of German immigrants, and his family moved to Ridgeley in 1935 after the stock market crash. He and his wife, the late Pauline (Bootman) Knieriem, lost their small thriving business, Knieriem’s Confectionary on North Centre Street, during the Depression.
William Knieriem was a member of the Town Council and a charter member of the Ridgeley Lions Club, the Ridgeley Rod and Gun Club and American Legion Post 136. He died at his home on Main Street in 1994.
Knieriem loved Christmas and was master of ceremonies at the Ridgeley Christmas tree lighting many times. When the family learned that the town was interested in purchasing a live tree, they thought the tree would be a living legacy to their dad.
Contributing to the purchase of the tree were the families of the late Delores Jean (Knieriem) Andrews, Janet (Knieriem) Jack and Linda (Knieriem) Frankenberry.
