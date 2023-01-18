CUMBERLAND — Tri-State Community Concert Association announces the artist lineup for the Rockin’ Classics 2023 season. Opening the season on Feb. 25 will be Chris Ruggiero, who first came to national attention when he performed on one of PBS-TV’s coast-to-coast broadcast specials.
Ruggiero breathes new life into the music of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.
On March 18, the 1960s pop group The Vogues returns to Cumberland. The Vogues are best known for their hits “Turn Around, Look at Me” and “5 O’Clock World,” which became the opening theme song for “The Drew Carey Show.”
After a summer hiatus, Rockin’ Classics resumes on Sept. 23 with the Classics IV. From 1967-69, The Classics produced hits “Traces,” “Stormy” and “Spooky.”
Gary Puckett and the Union Gap will perform Oct. 14. One of the most successful artists of the 1960s, their gold records include “Young Girl,” “Woman, Woman” and “Lady Willpower.”
Beginnings: A Celebration of the Music of Chicago closes out the season Nov. 11. Performing in Chicago’s original classic-era seven-piece configuration, Beginnings delivers an authentic live Chicago concert experience, bringing the legendary band’s extensive catalog to life. “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4” and “Beginnings,” plus many more ‘70s Chicago hits will be performed.
All shows will be at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club ballroom beginning at 7:30 p.m. A buffet dinner will be offered prior to each show and reservations are required. Single night only tickets for each performance, if available, will be sold two weeks prior to the scheduled concert.
Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Tri-State Community Concert box office at 301-876-4880. More information can be found at www.tri-stateconcerts.com, on Facebook or by contacting tsconcerts@yahoo.com.
