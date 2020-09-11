CUMBERLAND — The Tri-State Concert Association has postponed the remaining four concerts in its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, rescheduling the performances for 2021.
Next season, single ticket shows will tentatively begin on May 1 with Tennessee River: A Tribute to the music of Alabama. The Lords of 52nd Street: Legends of the Billy Joel Band will perform Aug. 28, 2021, and Matt Lewis as Elvis Presley in his Christmas with the King show is slated for Dec. 4, 2021.
The Golden Oldies 2020 series shows are also rescheduled, with plans to begin again on Sept. 18, 2021, with John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party featuring the music of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper. The Coasters and Johnny Tillotson will return on Oct. 16, 2021. The 2021 series will close on Nov. 13 with Night Fever: A Bee Gee’s Tribute with their opening band, ABBAmania taking the stage.
All shows are scheduled to be held at the Allegany High School auditorium.
“If you were a Golden Oldies Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll 2020 season ticket holder or have tickets to any of the 2020 other shows and you have not been notified by Tri-State Concert Association staff, please contact our call center at 301-876-4880 for more information,” said association representative Cindy Hook.
Tickets are on sale at www.tri-stateconcerts.com, on the group’s Facebook page or by calling the ticket center.
