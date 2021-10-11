CUMBERLAND — After an 18-month hiatus because of COVID-19, the Tri-State Community Concert Association has resumed its 21-year music series with some changes in venue and design.
The concerts are being held in the ballroom at Ali Ghan Shrine Club. The next show will be Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m.
The shortened Golden Oldies Legends of Rock and Roll series brings the Coasters to the Shrine stage, performing their iconic hits from the 1950s and ‘60s. Joining the Coasters will be Barbara Harris and the Toys.
On Nov. 13, the series concludes with ABBA Mania, featuring the music and costumes of the 1970s mega-hit band ABBA. Sharing the stage will be Night Fever: Music of the Bee Gees.
Ray Benson returns to the area for a single ticket show with his band Asleep at the Wheel on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. They are touring the country on his “Comin’ Right at Ya” 50-year reunion tour. The two-hour outdoor show will be held at the Ali Ghan Shrine picnic grounds and pavilion. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with food and beverages available on site.
On Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., the 2021 concert season will conclude with Matt Lewis returning in Christmas with Elvis, featuring the 11-piece Long Live the King Orchestra. The show will be a mix of Elvis Presley standards and his Christmas hits.
Tickets for all shows can be obtained through the Tri-State Concert box office at 301-876-4880.
All indoor shows are reserved seating and prices vary. Call for ticket prices or visit the online website www.tri-stateconcerts.com.
COVID vaccination cards or a 72-hour negative PCR test and masks are required indoors.
