SWANTON — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee will host its annual Roosevelt/Kennedy Democratic Dinner on June 27 at 6 p.m. at The Red Barn Inn. The event, held in partnership with the Garrett County Democratic Club and themed "A Summer Celebration," aims to bring local Democrats together to strengthen the party and build community.
“This annual dinner is a chance for us to come together, share a meal and reaffirm our commitment to ideals and strategies that will move Garrett County and our country forward,” Darryl Glotfelty, vice chair of the Garrett County Democratic Central Committee, said.
U.S. Rep. David Trone is the platinum sponsor and keynote speaker. Trone has worked in a bipartisan manner to lead the fight for priorities of residents in his district, like raising the minimum wage and passing the Inflation Reduction Act, the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. He has championed the fight against addiction and the mental health crisis, forming the Bipartisan Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Task Force, a 140-member group that passed 26 bills into law to help turn the tide on the over 100,000 American lives lost to overdose last year. He is also the leader of the new Second Chance Task Force to promote policies that will improve reentry outcomes for returning citizens by clearing eligible criminal records.
Trone will speak about his experience working in Congress to get these and other initiatives passed and he will provide insight into his decision to run for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at secure.actblue.com/donate/2023rkdinner. Local residents may request a complimentary ticket if they cannot afford the price. The deadline for ticket sales is June 17.
Jordan Hines, the political director of the Maryland Democratic Party, and Everett Browning, first vice chair of the MDP Executive Council, will outline the party’s efforts to strengthen its infrastructure for the 2024 elections. Several Democratic candidates who are running for the District 6 congressional and Senate seats plan to attend.
The Garrett County Democratic Club will coordinate a silent auction and 50/50 drawing and will announce the recipient of the Doris Goldsborough Award for a Garrett County Democrat who has made outstanding contributions to the community.
The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee will present its Impact Award to a local Democrat who has made a significant contribution to the community, and the Inspiration Award to a young local Democrat who has been active in amplifying the positive values and messages of the party.
The Terah Crawford Band will provide entertainment at the dinner. Food will be prepared by BBQ Beast of Friendsville and FireFly Farms of Accident.
For additional information, contact gcdemcc@gmail.com or visit www.gcdems.com.
