CUMBERLAND — The Troops First Foundation has begun a national push to create greater connection among military personnel in an effort to stem a troubling rise in suicides. By asking service members and veterans to reach out and connect with former comrades the message from Troops First is clear — make a call, take a call — it could help save a life.
Research shows that active duty service members and vets in need of support often don’t seek help on their own. The foundation’s effort, known as “Warrior Call,” is asking those who are wearing or who have worn the uniform to share a sense of responsibility for those with whom they have served. The goal is to have at least 50,000 service members and vets make a phone call and connect with another by the end of the year.
The suicide rate among active-duty troops is on the rise, according to the Pentagon’s latest figures. In 2019, the rate of suicide among active-duty troops was 25.9 per 100,000 troops. That represents an increase from 2018, when the rate was 24.9 per 100,000 and 21.9 per 100,000 in 2017.
The Army has seen a 30% increase in 2020 in deaths by suicide, from 88 deaths by suicide in 2019 to 114 this year, the Associated Press has reported.
Service members and veterans can visit https://warriorcall.org/ for information on how to participate and for resources on suicide prevention.
Founded in 2008, the Troops First Foundation implements initiatives that foster connectivity, build trust and address reintegration in post-9/11 warrior care.
