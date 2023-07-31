FROSTBURG — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is awarding Trout Unlmited a grant to construct a stream restoration project at Sand Spring Run with riparian buffer plantings to reconnect the floodplain and stabilize eroding stream banks.
The award is included in a package of more than $3 million in competitive grants for 13 climate resilience projects. The projects selected will reduce risk for vulnerable communities, incorporate climate change data and information into existing plans and policies and develop nature-based or natural solutions to help control flooding.
Funding is provided by the state’s Resiliency Through Restoration Initiative, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Through similar grant programs, the department will support projects that achieve fostering healthy ecosystems, building resiliency or providing outdoor learning experiences.
