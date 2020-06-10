My job description, according to the Bible, is that of a shepherd. I tend God’s sheep (Christian believers) who are a part of a flock here in Frostburg. My duties include leading them in the right paths that will keep them close to God, teaching them the biblical expectations God has for them, comforting during times of stress, anxiety and loss, and encouraging them not to lose hope in God and his ability to make something good from the bad. All jobs have gotten more difficult to perform over the last four months. None of us is able to really shine and excel in what we do because of the many health-related restrictions. When we add the civil unrest resulting from people who are abused, used, forgotten or worse, it’s hard for our hearts not to be heavy and our minds weary from worry. Can God really make something good from a global pandemic? Can he really weave something beautiful out of so much fear? I believe he will. It’s what he does.
Romans 8:28 says, “We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God: those who are called according to His purpose.” The word “work” in Greek is in the active present tense, which suggests the ongoing, continuing activity of God. God is constantly working through all that is happening to bring good from bad situations. He does not pause or become deterred in his efforts. He is focused on your good. Give him time.
Until then, for those who are weary in spirit and mind, the Good Shepherd gives these words of encouragement in Matthew 11:28, “Come to Me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Whether it is health issues, racial divide, economic stress or a combination of all of it, Jesus offers rest to the weary. Come to Jesus and trust that he will do what he does best.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
