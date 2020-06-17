CUMBERLAND — The number of U.S. Postal Service employees attacked by dogs nationwide fell to 5,803 in 2019 — more than 200 fewer than in 2018 and more than 400 fewer since 2017. USPS offers tips to pet owners as part of its National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which runs through June 20.
When a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to the front door, place the dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door.
Parents should remind children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet. The dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.
If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at the post office or another facility until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained.
