Uber credits offered for holiday rides
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and the Governors Highway Safety Association will provide 1,000 Uber ride credits worth $10 each to Marylanders for a sober ride home. Maryland is one of five states to be awarded a grant for this program.
The $10 ride share credits will be available through Jan. 1. To redeem the credit, Marylanders can open the Uber app, choose Wallet from the menu and use MAKEAPLAN2021 in the Promo Codes section.
Each rider is limited to two $10 credits during the campaign while the supplies last.
Last year, 120 people died and more than 2,600 were injured on Maryland roadways due to impaired driving. Even though 2020 saw substantially lower traffic volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic, 14,170 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs — 1,345 of those arrests occurring between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
For more information, visit Uber.com/Safety.
Learn more about the Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
