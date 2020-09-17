CUMBERLAND — Maryland’s Lost Wages Assistance program, which offers claimants an additional $300 per week in retroactive federal benefits, has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for three additional weeks of funding. Labor will also launch the fully modernized BEACON 2.0 unemployment insurance system for claimants and employers this month.
“Our department has worked around the clock to implement the Lost Wages Assistance Program ahead of schedule, putting up to $1,800 in the pockets of struggling Marylanders in addition to their regular unemployment benefits,” said Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. “We believe Maryland’s claimants and employers deserve a state of the art unemployment insurance system, which is why our department will be launching the fully modernized BEACON 2.0 system later this month. BEACON 2.0 will offer dozens of new features, allowing us to better serve our customers while preparing our state for the future.”
To qualify for the $300 in federal benefits, the program requires that claimants be eligible for a weekly benefit amount of at least $100. Claimants will not need to file a separate application and will be notified of their eligibility for the LWA program in their BEACON One-Stop portal and by email.
After certifying they have been unemployed or partially unemployed based on disruptions due to COVID-19, claimants will receive a lump sum payment.
The fully modernized BEACON 2.0 unemployment insurance system will launch for claimants on Sept. 20 and for employers on Sept. 21. BEACON 2.0 is a multiyear project dating back to 2015 that integrates all benefits, appeals, tax and reemployment functions of the unemployment insurance system.
Claimants will have the ability to update their claims, see details of eligibility issues, respond to fact-finding questions, file appeals, submit supporting documents for appeals or adjudication and track overpayments
To receive updates and additional information, visit MDunemployment.com.
