CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Labor has begun offering an additional 13 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits through the Federal-State Extended Benefits program. Under federal and state law, the program is available for claimants who have exhausted both their 26 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation assistance.
Eligible claimants can apply for the extended benefits program in their Beacon One-Stop portal. If a claimant is determined to be eligible, the weekly benefit amount will be the same as the claimant received under the regular and PEUC programs.
Maryland is able to offer the extended benefits because it met the federally mandated requirement that the state’s insured unemployment rate exceeds 5.0% and is at least 120% of the corresponding average rate in the prior two years.
For more information, visit MDunemployment.com.
