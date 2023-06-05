CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts announces the exhibition of Cheryl Eng’s unique photography from June 9-July 2. The opening reception will be June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Eng grew up in a small town outside Erie, Pennsylvania, and attended University of Maryland at College Park where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in architecture. She resides in Abingdon. After many classes at community college as well as online, she started creating albums for clients in Photoshop and did digital scrapbooking before moving on to art journaling.
Eng finds inspiration in the magical. It could be a fantastic world or a futuristic one, the beauty of a poem set to melody or the eyes of a loved one, human or animal. Music has a large part in what she creates — many times a phrase or lyric from a song will create the flash of an image in her mind.
“You can find magic everywhere, you just have to look for it, listen for it and really see and hear it,” Eng said. “I remember a quote from one of my college professors that rings true to this day. ‘You can make a beautiful photograph of anything, even something you consider ugly.’”
The Gilchrist Museum, 104 Washington St., is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. during the exhibition.
For more information, call 240-580-1070 or visit facebook.com/gilchristgallery.
