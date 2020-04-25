United Way helping with COVID-19
CUMBERLAND — County United Way launched the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund to serve communities in Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral counties. The initial $13,000 and additional grants and donations brought the total to over $48,000.
The fund was created to provide immediate relief to nonprofit organizations that offer programs and services related to COVID-19.
Nearly $4,000 has been granted, a majority to address the increasing need for food and meal services. Nonprofit organizations, churches and schools can submit an application at http://cuw.org/covid-19-response/.
County United Way serves as a nonprofit funding source to take action in response to growing local needs. To donate, send a check to 113A S. Centre St., Cumberland MD 21502, visit http://cuw.org/covid-19-response/ or text CUWCOVID to 44-321.
