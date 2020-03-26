CUMBERLAND — United Way of Allegany County is among the recipients of emergency funding from CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield to provide relief for communities’ health, social and economic needs that may arise during the coronavirus pandemic.
CareFirst will contribute $2 million to community nonprofit organizations as part of its rapid response to urgently address the ongoing complexities people and communities continue to face as a result of COVID-19.
Funding will help address complex and emerging health needs to close gaps in medical care access and minimize food insecurity and support the needs of economically vulnerable populations who are disproportionately impacted during the COVID-19 health crisis. CareFirst contributions will help seniors quarantine in place by providing pharmacy and medication assistance, transportation and medically tailored meals.
“Now, more than ever, is the moment for empathy, urgency and corporate social responsibility. It is critical for organizations to join together and combine efforts during this time of uncertainty to help limit negative impacts to the people and communities we serve,” said CareFirst President and CEO Brian D. Pieninck. “As a not-for-profit company, it has always been our commitment to serve not only our members, but individuals, families and communities throughout the region in pursuit of new pathways to improve health equity. We are honored to work with community organizations on the front lines to help ensure people’s short and long-term needs are met during this public health crisis.”
CareFirst funding will occur in two phases to provide relief to organizations during the outbreak and recovery phases.
