CUMBERLAND — United Ways in Maryland are surveying families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
All Marylanders are invited to complete the United Ways in Maryland COVID-19 Survey between March 15 and April 5.
The survey will aim to gather information from residents about how their employment, housing and basic needs have been impacted.
Previous reports, including ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) in Maryland: A Financial Hardship Study released in July 2020, used data gathered before the pandemic, revealed that a record two million households were already one emergency away from financial ruin.
“The pandemic has created a unique circumstance – more families and individuals than ever before are seeking services as a result of the rapid changes in industries across all sectors over the last year,” said Franklyn Baker, president and CEO, United Way of Central Maryland. “The calls to the 211 Maryland United Way Helpline have informed us of an increase in need, but we need to know more in order to be even more effective — and expand our work to provide what’s needed where it’s needed.”
Before the pandemic hit, 39% of Maryland households were not earning enough to afford basic household necessities like food, housing, transportation, health care and childcare difficulties on a wide range of topics, including most pressing concerns, job changes, child care, according to the 2020 ALCIE Report.
The COVID-19 Survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare difficulties and other economic challenges Marylanders are navigating in order to get a better idea of the increased need throughout the state.
“At County United Way, we have been working hard to meet the immediate needs of our community members hardest hit by this crisis. These needs are ever changing, we need to look ahead to what recovery and rebuilding will look like in the future as well,” Michele Walker, interim executive director for County United Way said.
The survey is confidential and takes about 10 minutes. To access it, visit https://uwcm.org/COVIDsurvey.
