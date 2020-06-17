FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will begin its fall semester two weeks early and end with Thanksgiving break.
All residence hall rooms will be singles and classes will be adjusted to provide more flexibility and distancing options.
Plans are contingent upon state and local public health conditions and state health guidelines.
“First and foremost, I want to let you know our goal is to be a residential campus this fall — with face-to-face instructional and co-curricular interactions, and events that meet all local, state and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) health guidelines,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video announcement to the campus community.
The semester will begin Aug. 17, two weeks earlier than planned, and will end two days before Thanksgiving; students will not return to campus until the spring semester.
Classes will be offered through a mix of in-person, online and blended in-person/online formats.
The number of students in each class will be adjusted and classrooms will be reconfigured to provide distancing and other safeguards.
Access to common areas in residence halls will be restricted.
Students will move in by appointment to reduce the number of people in hallways and elevators.
Pending a vote from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, it is anticipated that tuition, fees and meal plan prices will remain at the 2019-2020 levels.
Room rates have been adjusted in the majority of residence halls to help students who live on campus.
Cleaning and sanitizing of all buildings and the availability of hand sanitizers will be increased.
FSU, like other institutions in the University System of Maryland, switched to online course delivery after spring break because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 and Maryland state government mandates.
The Moving Forward: Fall 2020 plan will be updated throughout the summer. Updates and related information can be found at www.frostburg.edu/fall2020.
