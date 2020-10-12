FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of music will present a livestreamed concert by FSU’s string ensemble on Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. The recital is free to view online. The link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Directed by Karen Lau, the ensemble consists of Graceann Heaberlin on violin; Evelyn Shanholtz on viola; Maeci Curtis, Maggie Malat and Miranda Moss on cello; and Sara DiDonato and Morgan Sayer on double bass. They will be joined by guest artists Emma Lepore, Hannah Polk, Brice Simpson and Casey Swartz.
The program will include “Liebe und Wein, Op. 50, No. 5” by Felix Mendelssohn, a German composer, pianist, organist and conductor of the early Romantic period; “Allegretto,” the popular second movement from “Symphony No. 7” composed by Ludwig van Beethoven between 1811 and 1812; “Minuet in G Major,” a movement from a suite for harpsichord by Christian Petzold, which used to be attributed to Johann Sebastian Bach; “Allegro in F Major” by Hasan Huseyin Yilmaz; “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” the most familiar melody associated with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; “Wasserfahrt, Op. 50, No. 4” by Mendelssohn, based on the poem “Sea Voyage” by Heinrich Heine; “Rock ’n’ Blues” by Cajun cellist Sean Grissom; and “Serenade” by Carol D. Critelli.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, musical performances before live audiences will not be held until conditions warrant. However, the department of music is planning a series of online presentations. Links will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
For information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
