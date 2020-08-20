University students report impact of pandemic on mental health
CUMBERLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has looming negative impacts on mental health of undergraduate and graduate students at research universities, according to the Student Experience in the Research University Consortium survey of 30,725 undergraduate students and 15,346 graduate and professional students.
The survey was conducted in May through July at nine public research universities.
The new policy brief “Undergraduate and Graduate Students’ Mental Health During the COVID-19 Pandemic” reports that 35% of undergraduates and 32% of graduate and professional students screened positive for major depressive disorder. The brief reports that 39% of undergraduate and graduate and professional students screened positive for generalized anxiety disorder.
Major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder rates are more pronounced among low-income students; students of color; women and non-binary students; transgender students; gay or lesbian, bisexual, queer, questioning, asexual, and pansexual students; and students who are caregivers.
The prevalence of major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder is higher among the undergraduate and graduate students who did not adapt well to remote instruction.
The prevalence of major depressive disorder among graduate and professional students is two times higher in 2020 compared to 2019. The prevalence of generalized anxiety disorder is 1.5 times higher than in 2019.
To view the report, visit https://cshe.berkeley.edu/seru-covid-survey-reports.
