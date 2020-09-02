Editor’s note: This is the first of two columns about the slaying of Owen Edwards.
Two shots rang out in the early hours of a cold February morning in Borden Shaft.
“Oh my God, have mercy on me!” Owen Edwards, a 24-year-old Welshman, cried out.
Although at least three people heard the cry, no one responded to it or seemingly cared.
“Owen Edwards went to his long account in the darkness and cold, while his successful rival sat a few yards away enjoying the society of the girl both men had coveted,” the Midland Press reported.
One man lay dead in front of a house while his killer sat quietly inside the house talking and cuddling with his 17-year-old fiancée. While there was no question of who murdered whom, what no one was sure about was why it happened.
Owen emigrated originally to Scranton, Pennsylvania, but he had moved to Carlos to work in the coal mines. He had only one relative in America. A brother captained a steamship that ran between Baltimore and Brazil. Owen boarded with Eli Williams and was a member of several fraternal societies. His neighbors considered the Welsh miner quiet and sensible.
Owen became friends with Walter Wade, a former brakeman for the Cumberland and Pennsylvania Railroad, who became a driver for a Klondike coal mine. He lived with his parents in Borden Shaft, a couple of hundred yards away from the home of Rosa Crowe and her father.
Rosa later said she had first met Owen when he and Walter visited her in her home. Although she said the visit didn’t make much of an impact on her, it did for Owen. He became enamored with Rosa.
Rosa attended a dance at Kenny’s Hall with her fiancée. She was attractive and had plenty of men who wanted to dance with her, including Owen. However, she spent most of her time with Walter.
“During the ball both Wade and Edwards found time to drink rather heavily at the bar downstairs, and it is said that one was heard to threaten the other of a ‘finish’ before the night ended,” according to the Midland Press.
Around 1:30 a.m., Walter and Rosa left the dance. Walter walked her home. Rosa lived with her father. Her mother had died the previous year. When Rosa saw that her father wasn’t home, she asked Walter to stay until Jacob returned.
Owen had seen the pair leave and followed them to the house. He watched the pair go into the house and the lights go out, and his imagination ran wild.
“Then Edwards, who could not restrain his impatience to find out what was going on in the house, tried to find out. He stole through the garden gate, around the house and back, and at last went away for a few minutes. Wade and Rosa were watching him from the window, having promptly blown out the light on getting home. They claim that they had no idea who it was,” the Midland Press reported.
For some reason, Owen took off his shoes as he came up the front walk. Walter picked up a rifle and fired high through the transom of the door.
Owen turned to flee. Rosa opened the door, and Walter fired out the door, hitting Owen in the back. He fell through the gate and died.
“Coolly setting the gun down, Wade returned to his love, and paid no further attention to his victim,” the Midland Press reported.
Jacob Crowe returned home at 3 a.m. Walter was still at the home and told Jacob what had happened. Jacob took a lantern and walked outside to look at the dead man, “then returned to their occupations in the house, while the body stiffened in the cold night air,” the Midland Press reported.
A few hours later, Walter sent a neighbor boy to get Constable E. E. Drew in Midlothian and gave himself up. Nickle’s Undertakers came from Frostburg around 10:30 a.m. to take the body and prepare it for burial. Dr. Clymer examined the body and said death was instantaneous. The bullet severed Owen’s spine and caused internal bleeding.
Clymer held a coroner’s inquest to make an official determination.
Fannie Merrill, who lived in the other half of the double house where the Crowes lived, heard Owens call out after he had been shot, but she didn’t hear the shots.
When Walter saw the rifle on display at the inquest, he pointed to it and said, “There’s the gun that did the trick. It’s a fine gun.”
Rosa even showed the inquest panel the blood-stained grass “where Edwards had laid all the long night while she made merry with another man a few feet away, and remarked on the distance he had rolled after he was shot,” the Midland Press reported.
In the end, it was decided that Walter should be tried for first-degree murder.
