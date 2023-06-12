CUMBERLAND — For the third consecutive year, UPMC Western Maryland has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award and is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor in 2023.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies its success in reaching a goal of treating patients as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
UPMC Western Maryland demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain-MI Registry for 2021 and 2022 and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures.
“This is the third year in a row that we have received this prestigious award from the American College of Cardiology, and it is a testament to our continual dedication to excellence” said Dr. Christopher Haas, medical director of cardiology.
