FROSTBURG — For high school students wondering what it takes to prepare for college, how to pay for an education or even what it’s like to navigate the college application process, Upward Bound at Frostburg State University can help. Upward Bound, a free year-round program for qualified high school students, can help determine what classes to take while in high school and to understand what colleges want.
With more than 35 years of experience, Upward Bound helps students prepare for the SATs and other college-prep tests, fill out financial aid applications, meet deadlines and visit college campuses.
Upward Bound helps students to succeed in high school and prepare for college through an academic year program as well as an optional summer residential program. Both take place at FSU.
Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Upward Bound’s summer plans have not been determined but an alternative online program will be available if necessary. For more information, call 301-687-4994 and leave a message or visit www.frostburg.edu/UpwardBound.
