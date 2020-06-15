GRANTSVILLE — Grantsville Medical Center and the WVU Urgent Care in McHenry have implemented new safety protocols to ensure social distancing and enhanced sanitation during the coronavirus pandemic. The enhanced protocols are in response to the fact that the number of Americans seeking emergency and routine medical care has decreased, mainly due to fear of being exposed to the virus. However, the strict precautionary actions taken at both facilities are allowing them to continue to safely serve the community.
“COVID-19 does not stop other illnesses or injuries from occurring, and ignoring those problems can cause more harm down the road,” Dr. Christopher Goode, chair of the WVU Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine and WVU Medicine assistant vice president of emergency medicine, said. “There are trends developing nationally where patients may be putting themselves at greater risk for non-COVID-related conditions by delaying or avoiding care. Your overall health is a priority, and it is critical to always seek medical attention when needed.”
Both urgent care offices are asking patients to wait in their cars instead of in the waiting room. Floor markings are in place to ensure patients remain 6 feet apart. Shields installed at check-in desks provide a physical barrier between staff and patients.
All providers and staff wear personal protective equipment, which is made available for any patient who may need it.
All exam rooms and common areas are sanitized hourly.
Staff will frequently disinfect all shared surfaces throughout the facility and are practicing meticulous hygiene between patients.
“Medical offices are equipped to handle infectious diseases with sanitizing, disinfecting, and sterilization being part of the daily routine,” Linda Danjou, director of occupational health and infection control, said. “With COVID-19, additional layers of protection have been added to ensure the community is safe while seeking medical treatment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.