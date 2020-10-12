CUMBERLAND – More than 100 million food boxes have been distributed in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Earlier this month, the department announced that it had entered into contracts with 50 entities for the third round of food box deliveries, which include contracts to purchase up to $1 billion.
“It is incredible to think that in a little more than five months, this food box program has gone from an idea to a reality that has provided more than 100 million boxes of nutritious foods to people in need and along the way has helped to keep farmers and ranchers in business and allowed Americans working in our nation’s food supply chain to get back to work,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. “I have been meeting with food banks and recipients across the country and it’s been heartening to hear all the positive feedback on how the program has saved businesses and fed Americans in need. We are now into the third round of deliveries and we’re working harder than ever to continue to build on the success of the program.”
USDA is purchasing combination boxes to ensure all recipient organizations have access to fresh produce, dairy products, fluid milk and meat products. USDA has issued contracts to 50 entities for the third round of the program.
Coverage in this round of the program allocates food boxes to states based on the internal need of the state with the goal of providing coverage to entities in every county in the country. Eligibility for the third round was open to entities who could meet the government’s requirements and specifications and whose proposals illustrated coverage of opportunity zones and addressed costs incurred delivering product into the hands of recipients, among other factors. Fewer boxes will be delivered under this round due to the shift in combination boxes; however, the number of pounds of food being delivered is on par with previous rounds.
USDA is also continuing its plans to purchase $1.4 billion in agricultural products produced by farmers, ranchers and producers suffering from damage due to unjustified trade retaliation by foreign nations through the Food Purchase and Distribution Program. The trade mitigation program has surpassed $1.1 billion in purchases this fiscal year and more than $2 billion on purchases overall during fiscal 19 and 20, which were provided to states for distribution to the network of food banks and food pantries that participate in the Emergency Food Assistance Program.
