CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available up to $215 million in grants and other support to expand meat and poultry processing options, strengthen the food supply chain and create jobs and economic opportunities in rural areas.
USDA Rural Development will make $150 million available in grants to fund startup and expansion activities in the meat and poultry processing sector. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will provide another $40 million for workforce development and training and the Agricultural Marketing Service will provide $25 million to offer technical assistance to grant applicants and others seeking resources related to meat and poultry processing.
USDA is offering grants of up to $25 million each to expand processing capacity through a variety of activities, including but not limited to construction, expansion of existing facilities and acquisition of equipment.
An informational webinar will provide an overview of the program March 7 at 2 p.m. Registration information is available at www.rd.usda.gov/mppep. Questions may be submitted through the website or sent to MPPEP@usda.gov.
Application materials also can be found at www.grants.gov. Applications must be received by April 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.