CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced an extension of eviction and foreclosure moratoriums on USDA Single Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans through June 30.
“USDA recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an almost unprecedented housing affordability crisis in the United States. That’s why USDA is taking this important action today to extend relief to the hundreds of thousands of individuals and families holding USDA Single Family Housing loans,” USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said.
A recent Census Bureau survey showed that out of 8.2 million homeowners who are behind on mortgage payments, 3 million homeowners are Black or Hispanic.
In January, USDA took action to bring relief to more than 12,000 distressed borrowers of USDA farm loans by temporarily suspending past-due debt collections, foreclosures, nonjudicial foreclosures, debt offsets or wage garnishments.
Visit www.rd.usda.gov/coronavirus for additional information on USDA’s Rural Development COVID-19 relief efforts, application deadline extensions and more. Homeowners and renters can visit www.consumerfinance.gov/housing for up-to-date information on their relief options, protections and key deadlines from USDA, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
