CUMBERLAND — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Greater Cumberland has received recognition as a Banner Society from the Unitarian Universalist Association of North America’s Service Committee for its sustained and extraordinary commitment to human rights and social justice work.
Over the last 12 years, the UUFGC has donated more than a 10th of its annual receipts to many local and a few international charitable human rights and social welfare organizations. Its Social Action Committee has designated a specific organization for each month of the year and coordinated the effort.
