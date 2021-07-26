OAKLAND— The Garrett County Health Department reminds parents of the required vaccines for school students.
• A single dose of Tdap and Meningococcal vaccine is required for all students entering seventh through 12th grades.
• Two doses of Varicella vaccine are required for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade.
Appointment-only clinics are scheduled Aug. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department on Memorial Drive and Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grantsville Outreach Center.
The vaccines will be offered free of charge. Bring a copy of the student’s immunization record. To schedule an appointment, call 301-334-7770 or 301-895-5355.
The HPV vaccine will be available for students 9 and older. Students will be charged an administration fee and should bring insurance card if they have one.
Pfizer COVID vaccine will be available for children 12 years and older.
