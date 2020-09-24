Vansickle to address club members during October Zoom meeting

OAKLAND — Mary Vansickle, mental health coordinator for Garrett County Public Schools, will address the monthly online meeting of the Garrett County Democratic Club on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public. A Zoom link will be posted on the Garrett County Democratic Club Facebook page.
Vansickle will speak about the mental health services available to the youth of Garrett County, including the continued need for specialized services for children impacted by the opioid crisis.
“The emotional challenges facing our county’s youth have only been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Charlene Pullias, president of the Garrett County Democratic Club.
“These challenges cut across all demographic, cultural and political boundaries in the county.”
A resident of Garrett County since 1983, Vansickle began her work as a child protective services worker before being hired in 1991 as social work supervisor at Garrett Regional Medical Center. She began her career with county schools in 2001, promoting to mental health coordinator in 2019.
Vansickle earned an associate degree in psychology at Garrett College in 1984, a bachelor’s in psychology at Frostburg State University in 1986 and a master’s in social work from West Virginia University in 1988.
She is responsible for ensuring that the students in need of mental health services receive those services with parental consent. She works closely with Pupil Services staff to provide direct services, or if needed, refer the student to outside agencies.
“I also developed an aftercare program to support students who have been psychiatrically hospitalized to support them upon their return to school,” said Vansickle, who has been active in the community, coaching youth softball and soccer and serving as a 4-H leader for many years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.