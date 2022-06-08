ROCKY GAP — Rocky Gap State Park invites visitors to meet a naturalist and some of the live animals at the Nature Center every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At 2 p.m. at the Nature Center, hands-on programming is offered that will vary each day.
Check the boards at the Camp Office or Nature Center for updated information about topics.
Art in the Park will take place June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the amphitheater.
Local art and food vendors, live music and outdoor vendors and organizations will share their knowledge of outdoor gear and education and careers in the natural resources field.
At 11 a.m., primitive technologist Roy Brown will present a program at the wigwam to learn about the history of Native Americans in the region.
On June 18 at 9:30 p.m. at the amphitheater, park staff will meet to experience the moon, stars and the stories behind the constellations.
June 19 and 26 feature Go Birding! at 9 a.m. at the amphitheater.
A limited supply of binoculars will be available.
Call 301-722-1480 for additional information or to register.
