CUMBERLAND — Verso Corp. has responded to a request from County United Way with a gift of $10,000.
“This response came at the best possible time as we look at how we can be a resource to the organizations in our community,” said County United Way Executive Director Juli McCoy. “We are now $10,000 closer.”
Verso’s Luke mill was closed in 2019, resulting in the loss of 1,000 jobs in the region. The ripple effect included lost donations to United Way and many of its partner organizations that had been supported by the employees and the corporation for decades.
“Verso shares in the spirt and mission of the United Way and hopes our donation will assist members of the extended Luke community during this unprecedented time of need,” said Kenny Sawyer, Verso senior vice president, human resources and communications.
“These are challenging times for us all, which is why local efforts are so important. We greatly appreciate our partnership with the United Way and are proud to stand together to support our communities.”
