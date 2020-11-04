CUMBERLAND — On Nov. 11, 1970, the city of Cumberland dedicated a property located on the east side of South Centre Street as the Veterans Memorial Park. The city erected a monument “to all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in all wars.”
The Let’s Beautify Cumberland! Committee, recognizing the 50th anniversary, is collecting military memorabilia to be buried in a time capsule at the park. Items must be small (photos, dog tags, letters, etc.). Donated items will be collected at the park on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of LBC! will document each item before placing it in the time capsule. Opening the event, the Cumberland Civil Air Patrol will present colors at 11 a.m. Patriotic music will be played throughout the event.
The property for the park was permitted to the city by the Maryland State Roads Commission on Sept. 4, 1969. In cooperation with the Gold Star Mothers, the city erected a memorial to those who served or died in the United States military forces. Members of the Gold Star Mothers had each lost a son who was serving in the military.
Volunteers from LBC! dedicate hours to keep the park in pristine condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.