KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College Professor Vicki Huffman has been named associate dean of academic affairs, according to Phil Douthitt, academic dean for the college.
“We know her experience in various roles at the college has prepared her for this position,” he said.
An assistant professor of biology for the past 17 years, Huffman has served as the STEM division chair; adviser to Campus Crusade for Christ; co-adviser for the student Life Science Club; assessment coordinator; Honors Program coordinator; Health, Sciences and Technology Academy camp coordinator; adviser for students majoring in biology and pre-pharmacy; and as an Association of Chief Academic Officers digital fellow.
Huffman will coordinate the preparation and oversight of semester course schedules, assist with the review and approval of the college catalog and work with campus constituencies to improve student retention. She will support functions related to institutional accreditation, new academic programs and/or revisions and the operational aspects of academic probation and suspension along with timely graduation and certification as well as student issues.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with more faculty and departments — both on and off campus — as we continue to provide and increase opportunities for student success,” Huffman said.
Huffman earned a Bachelor of Science in biological science with a minor in chemistry from Marshall University and a Doctor of Philosophy in biomedical science with an emphasis in pharmacology from Kent State University.
She and her husband, Adam, have been married for 16 years; they have a son, Payten, and a daughter, Elizabeth.
