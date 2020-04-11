CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has released 20 public service videos regarding ways to cope with stress, anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The videos address the importance of maintaining mental health for five audiences: health professionals, parents of young children, adolescents and young adults, adults with disabilities and older adults.
The video and audio announcements, featuring Deputy Secretary Aliya Jones of MDH’s Behavioral Health Administration, are available at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEXKdJm2OCrtqxeu2uirCrw/.
“Self-care is so important, especially when presented with great uncertainty,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Mental health professionals and individuals throughout Maryland look to our Behavioral Health Administration for guidance. I want to make sure we give our community every tool available to get through this crisis.”
Jones said she is encouraging providers and health care professionals throughout Maryland to share the messages with their communities.
“Staying at home and using social distancing from others should not mean complete isolation,” said Jones.
For information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.
