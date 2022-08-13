GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present David Pedraza on viola and Anna Nizhegorodtseva on piano on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall in Spruce Forest Village.
Pedraza was born in Reynosa, Mexico, and started his musical studies at age 14 before receiving a full scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Music at Shenandoah Conservatory. From 2003 to 2005, he was part of the Youth Orchestra of the Americas. He holds a professional performance certificate from Lynn University Conservatory of Music and recently finished his Master of Music there with an award of full scholarship. He is part of the Con Brio Quartet and is principal viola with the Symphony of the Americas.
Nizhegorodtseva has garnered numerous prizes in international competitions for piano and for chamber music. She performs in the U.S. and abroad as a soloist and collaborative pianist. She was invited onto the jury of the 2016 Xi’an International Music Festival in China. Beginning her piano lessons at 6 years old, she holds an artist certificate from Azusa Pacific University and a doctorate in musical arts from Catholic University of America.
The program includes “Sonata for Viola and Piano in E minor” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; “Suite No. 1 in G Major for Viola” by Johann Sebastian Bach; “Nocturne Op. 9 No. 2” by Frederic Chopin; “Meditation from Thais” by Jules Massenet; “Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana” by Pietro Mascagni; “La Campanella” by Niccolo Paganini; and “Sonata for Viola and Piano” by Johannes Brahms.
Anyone 19 and under is admitted for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MusicAtPennAlps.org/tickets or call 443-414-3955.
