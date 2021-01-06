CUMBERLAND — The nutritionists at the Giant Co., owner of Martin’s Food Markets, are offering free Family Meals at 5 virtual classes that provide a live opportunity to cook affordable, simple meals each week.
The schedule of Tuesday classes at 5 p.m. includes Stir Fry Chicken Noodles, Jan. 12; Chicken Tortilla Soup, Jan. 19; Salmon and Broccoli Shepherd’s Pie, Jan. 26; Turkey Meat Loaves Sheet Pan Dinner, Feb. 2; Lime and Coconut Chicken Soup, Feb. 9; Lemony Chicken and Potatoes, Feb. 16; Weeknight Chicken and Dumplings, Feb. 23.
A Galentine’s Day live virtual class is scheduled Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. with a chocolate mug cake and wine and food pairing.
Advanced registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.
A complete listing of ingredients needed for each class is available on the event page.
Customers can earn 200 rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutritionist class.
