Virtual cooking classes for kids of all ages
CUMBERLAND — From recipes that highlight seasonal produce favorites to affordable, fun meal and snack ideas to add sparkle to the holiday season, the Giant Co.’s team of nutritionists is ready with free live classes via Zoom for chefs of all ages.
On Mondays at 10:30 a.m., chefs ages 6 and under will be treated to a story and create seasonal snacks to celebrate the fall and winter holidays. Sessions run through Dec. 28.
Every Wednesday at 4 p.m., chefs ages 7 and older will learn about a seasonal nutrition topic and then make a healthy snack. Sessions run through Dec. 22.
Advance registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.
A complete listing of ingredients needed for each class is available on the event page. Customers can earn 200 rewards points when they register, provide their card number and attend the entire nutritionist class.
The nutritionists are available virtually for group presentations and to answer questions. Visit the Giant or Martin’s websites for more information.
