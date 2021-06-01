CUMBERLAND — Virtual classes that highlight food favorites and foods inspired from spots across the United States are offered free via Zoom by the Giant Co. for chefs of all ages throughout June, July and August.
“Gather around the table and join us on our culinary adventure this summer as we explore regions across the country through our mini chef, junior chef, family meals and Saturday baking classes,” said Shanna Shultz, regional nutritionist. “These fun meal and snack ideas, for both kids and adults, will inspire your family to not only try some new foods but to also spend more time cooking together in the kitchen.”
Mini chefs 6 and younger are offered snack crafting ideas Fridays at 10:30 a.m.
Junior chefs ages 7 to 18 can enjoy an afternoon of quick cooking on Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
Cook dinner for your family on Tuesdays at 5 p.m.
Family baking is offered on select Saturdays at 10 a.m. The schedule includes:
- June 12 — Key Lime Pie Bars
- June 26 — Texas Sheet Cake
- July 3 — American Flag Cake
- July 10 — Avocado Zucchini Bread
- July 24 — Guava Cake
- Aug. 14 — Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie
- Aug. 28 — New York Style Cheesecake
Advance registration is required for each class at thegiantcompanynutritionists.eventbrite.com.
A complete listing of ingredients needed is available on the event page. Customers can earn 50 rewards points for each class they attend when they provide their card number.
A team of nutritionists is available virtually for group presentations and to answer questions. Visit the Giant or Martin’s websites for more information and a schedule of upcoming classes.
