CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold two virtual public comment hearings on the request by Maryland Water Service Inc. to increase its rates by nearly $2 million — or more than 103% over current revenues.
Maryland Water Service systems include the Pinto water and wastewater systems and the Highland Estates water system in Cumberland.
Hearings are scheduled for Jan. 27 and Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Public Utility Law Judge Kristin Case Lawrence will preside over both hearings.
Maryland Water Service is a subsidiary of Illinois-based Corix Regulated Utilities Inc., that operates five water and wastewater companies in three Maryland counties. The rate increases would result in bill impacts ranging from 30% to 255%. The company says it needs the additional revenue to recover its costs of providing service to customers and to earn a fair rate of return on its investor-supplied capital. MWS also seeks to consolidate its water rates into a uniform rate schedule across all its water systems.
To speak at one or both of the hearings, contact psc.pulj@gmail.com by noon the day before. The hearings will be held on the Webex platform and will be livestreamed on the Public Utility Law Judge’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.
Written comments can be submitted at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/ or sent to Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. Comments should reference Case No. 9671 and should be sent by Feb. 25.
