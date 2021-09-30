CUMBERLAND — The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland & Delaware will host the virtual Maryland & Delaware Kidney Walk on Oct. 24.
Designed to raise awareness of kidney disease and celebrate hope for the 37 million American adults affected by it, the event will begin with a live broadcast at 10 a.m., featuring stories from kidney patients as a time to come together to demonstrate a shared commitment to the lives of kidney patients and their loved ones.
Participants can walk, run, bike, climb the stairs, do jumping jacks or pushups or any activity to support kidney patients. Those who aren’t athletic can participate for every book read, healthy meal prepared or ounce of water drunk on Oct. 24, ask friends and family to donate an amount.
“Funds raised from Kidney Walk will allow NKF to help protect patients with kidney disease from the dangers of COVID-19 while maintaining our commitment to provide all patients with a better quality of life through research, advocacy and increasing living kidney donation,” said NKFMDDE Executive Director Pattie Dash. “We need your help now to give families the information and answers they need to stay healthy and advocate for patients who need priority access to vaccinations, safe dialysis and transplants.”
Each participant will get a fundraising webpage and once those who raise $100 get an official Kidney Walk T-shirt. Other incentives are offered for higher dollar amounts.
Registration is available at kidneywalk.org/MDDE.
