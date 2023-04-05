CUMBERLAND — Weis Markets has added a variety of new virtual nutrition programs to its monthly schedule for April.
Sessions, which are free to Weis Rewards Card holders, are designed by registered dietitians to accommodate a variety of customer needs and inspire their next meal.
New program topics for April include Nutrient Crash Course Workshop, Kids Bread Making Class, Air Fryer Meals Cooking Class and Eating on a Budget Workshop.
These new topics complement the Weis dietitian team’s slate of program themes, including Kids Cooking, Cook Dinner with a Dietitian, Cook Brunch with a Dietitian, Ripe Now Cooking Class, Budget Friendly Meals, Meal Prep with a Dietitian and Intuitive Eating Series.
Registration closes 48 hours before each class. Ingredient lists for cooking classes will be emailed to registrants about one week prior to each class.
All class participants will receive a coupon.
To find the full lineup of free virtual programming, visit https://www.weismarkets.com/nutrition?q-virtual-nutrition-services=.
