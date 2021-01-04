Many contribute to Virtual Storybook Holiday activities
Last month, the city of Frostburg and the Children’s Literature Centre of Frostburg State University hosted the 17th Storybook Holiday, with a bit of a twist, due to COVID-19.
The Storybook Holiday Planning Committee met throughout the fall, adjusting plans to create a safe version of the annual event. No crowds would be possible within City Place, or on the streets of Frostburg for the parade, Elf Olympics, etc.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, “Storybook Holiday Express-2020” was held at Mountain Ridge High School bus lot, with a “Craft/STEM Bag Drive Through.” From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., elves from the Children’s Literature Centre safely distributed over 450 bags filled with craft/STEM materials, a toy and a “Cocoa with the PoPo” coupon for a free hot cocoa at the Princess Restaurant to families’ cars. Santa and Mrs. Claus, Jack Frost and our Holiday Hero Rick Rephan were also there to welcome and wave to families as they moved through the lines. Immediately following the drive-through, the Frostburg Police Department escorted Frostburg Fire Department trucks, who were carrying special guests throughout residential streets. Santa Claus waved hello to families, and Jack Frost tossed Storybook Holiday-2020 “snowballs” to children throughout the neighborhoods.
Virtual Storybook Holiday experiences were available to children that included a presentation by Caralyn and Mark Beuhner, author and illustrator of the popular “Snowmen at Night” book, a virtual Elf Olympics via ZOOM (which featured some well-known alumni elves), instructional videos for the craft and STEM materials in distributed bags, several holiday read alouds and a suggested “Letter to Santa” website.
We are proud to have been able to bring a bit of holiday magic to our wonderful town during these challenging days. We could not have been able to do this without the help of so many. A huge thank you to all who helped to make the event a success!
• Potomac Edison/First Energy & M&T Bank – for generous donations to help us sponsor the event and its activities.
• Wal-Mart – for donation toward craft materials.
• Total Biz Fulfillment – for donated toys.
• Somerset Trust – for craft activity.
• Frostburg City Police – coupon for free hot cocoa and traffic safety during drive-though.
The following individuals, groups and organizations for helping to create, advertise or capture
the magic of the day:
• Joni Smith – FSU Publications.
• Ty DeMartino — Photography.
• Sam DeMartino — Videography.
• Angie Brant – Times-News correspondent.
• Amanda Mangan – Allegany Broadcasting.
• Liz Medcalf – FSU Publications.
• FSU Printing Services
• Kathy Perkins, FSU Student Government Association.
• WFWM Radio.
• FSU COVID Task Force Committee.
Elf Olympics elves:
• Adam “Tiny” Ritchie.
• Josh “Cookie” Mallow.
• Kameron “Twinkle Toes” Brooks.
• Peyton “Twinky” Washington.
• Karlie “Kiki” Mignon.
• Adam “Mr. Pudding” Surgeon.
• Emma “Jingle Bella III” Tabor.
• Brian “Elf-is” Tabor.
• Keith “Ruud Elf” Tabor.
• Bob “Rob Bob” Kinser.
• Maggie Pratt – for the beautiful artwork on the City Place windows.
• Rick Stevenson, Mike and Shirley Wade — for creating magical moments.
• FSU education students – 3D snowflakes in City Place and throughout town.
• John Brewer and FSU Shipping and Receiving — for finding and delivering our VIP (Very Important Packages).
• Alyssa Werner – Elf traffic.
• Mountain Ridge High School.
• Frostburg Fire Department.
• Craft Materials prep and bagging – Peg Kealy, Ellen Arnone, Margie Nelson, Vicky Wiseman, Steve Ornstein, the members of Alpha Delta Kappa, Jennifer Rankin and Eden Rankin.
• FSU COVID Task Force – Sarah-Beth Bittinger, Allen Flanigan and President Ronald Nowacyzk.
Thank you,
The Storybook Holiday Planning Committee
Sarah O’Neal
Michaela George
Ellie Bolton
Kameron Brooks
Bill Bingman
Barbara Ornstein (Children’s Literature Centre) Brian Vought (City Parks & Recreation)
City Commissioner Kevin Grove
Fire Chief Nick Costello
Fred Powell (Main Street Books)
