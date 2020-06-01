MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce has added a COVID-19 visitor information page to its website with the latest information on state and local restrictions, a list of available activities, best practices some area businesses are implementing and guidance on stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“We created a comprehensive resource for visitors to utilize prior to, and during their visit, so they are informed about the steps the state, the county and local businesses have taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Sarah Duck, chamber vice president of tourism and marketing.
“We encourage anyone planning to visit Deep Creek Lake and Garrett County to review the page.”
The visitor information page is available at visitdeepcreek.com/covid-19-visitor-information.
For more information, call 301-387-4386.
